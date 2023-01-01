East Caribbean dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert XCD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 xcd
494.56 sgd

1.00000 XCD = 0.49456 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 XCD0.49456 SGD
5 XCD2.47279 SGD
10 XCD4.94557 SGD
20 XCD9.89114 SGD
50 XCD24.72785 SGD
100 XCD49.45570 SGD
250 XCD123.63925 SGD
500 XCD247.27850 SGD
1000 XCD494.55700 SGD
2000 XCD989.11400 SGD
5000 XCD2472.78500 SGD
10000 XCD4945.57000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 SGD2.02201 XCD
5 SGD10.11005 XCD
10 SGD20.22010 XCD
20 SGD40.44020 XCD
50 SGD101.10050 XCD
100 SGD202.20100 XCD
250 SGD505.50250 XCD
500 SGD1011.00500 XCD
1000 SGD2022.01000 XCD
2000 SGD4044.02000 XCD
5000 SGD10110.05000 XCD
10000 SGD20220.10000 XCD