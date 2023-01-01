East Caribbean dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert XCD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 xcd
4332.10 ghs

1.00000 XCD = 4.33210 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.0902590.84071.49561.667560.9640518.7548
1 GBP1.1482411.252104.3181.717491.914961.1069621.5373
1 USD0.917250.798722183.3211.37181.529520.8842517.2023
1 INR0.01100830.009586080.012001810.0164640.0183570.01061260.206458

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XCD4.33210 GHS
5 XCD21.66050 GHS
10 XCD43.32100 GHS
20 XCD86.64200 GHS
50 XCD216.60500 GHS
100 XCD433.21000 GHS
250 XCD1083.02500 GHS
500 XCD2166.05000 GHS
1000 XCD4332.10000 GHS
2000 XCD8664.20000 GHS
5000 XCD21660.50000 GHS
10000 XCD43321.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / East Caribbean Dollar
1 GHS0.23084 XCD
5 GHS1.15417 XCD
10 GHS2.30835 XCD
20 GHS4.61670 XCD
50 GHS11.54175 XCD
100 GHS23.08350 XCD
250 GHS57.70875 XCD
500 GHS115.41750 XCD
1000 GHS230.83500 XCD
2000 GHS461.67000 XCD
5000 GHS1154.17500 XCD
10000 GHS2308.35000 XCD