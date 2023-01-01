Samoan talas to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert WST to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
989.15 xcd

1.00000 WST = 0.98915 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:47
How to convert Samoan talas to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / East Caribbean Dollar
1 WST0.98915 XCD
5 WST4.94575 XCD
10 WST9.89150 XCD
20 WST19.78300 XCD
50 WST49.45750 XCD
100 WST98.91500 XCD
250 WST247.28750 XCD
500 WST494.57500 XCD
1000 WST989.15000 XCD
2000 WST1978.30000 XCD
5000 WST4945.75000 XCD
10000 WST9891.50000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 XCD1.01097 WST
5 XCD5.05485 WST
10 XCD10.10970 WST
20 XCD20.21940 WST
50 XCD50.54850 WST
100 XCD101.09700 WST
250 XCD252.74250 WST
500 XCD505.48500 WST
1000 XCD1010.97000 WST
2000 XCD2021.94000 WST
5000 XCD5054.85000 WST
10000 XCD10109.70000 WST