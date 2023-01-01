Samoan talas to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert WST to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
14,384.70 uyu

1.00000 WST = 14.38470 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91751.5309218.67091.372150.79881883.341.34025
1 EUR1.089911.6685520.34941.495510.870690.83231.46074
1 AUD0.65320.599321112.19580.8962880.52178854.43770.875451
1 ZAR0.05355940.04914150.081995210.07349140.04278414.463630.0717828

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Uruguayan Peso
1 WST14.38470 UYU
5 WST71.92350 UYU
10 WST143.84700 UYU
20 WST287.69400 UYU
50 WST719.23500 UYU
100 WST1438.47000 UYU
250 WST3596.17500 UYU
500 WST7192.35000 UYU
1000 WST14384.70000 UYU
2000 WST28769.40000 UYU
5000 WST71923.50000 UYU
10000 WST143847.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Samoan Tala
1 UYU0.06952 WST
5 UYU0.34759 WST
10 UYU0.69518 WST
20 UYU1.39037 WST
50 UYU3.47592 WST
100 UYU6.95185 WST
250 UYU17.37963 WST
500 UYU34.75925 WST
1000 UYU69.51850 WST
2000 UYU139.03700 WST
5000 UYU347.59250 WST
10000 UYU695.18500 WST