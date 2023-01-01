Samoan talas to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert WST to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
870.08 top

1.00000 WST = 0.87008 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87061.089990.83341.495561.668550.963818.7569
1 GBP1.1486311.25195104.3391.717931.916641.1070521.5457
1 USD0.91750.798754183.3411.37221.530920.884317.2097
1 INR0.01100920.009584170.011998910.01646490.01836940.01061060.206497

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tongan Paʻanga
1 WST0.87008 TOP
5 WST4.35041 TOP
10 WST8.70083 TOP
20 WST17.40166 TOP
50 WST43.50415 TOP
100 WST87.00830 TOP
250 WST217.52075 TOP
500 WST435.04150 TOP
1000 WST870.08300 TOP
2000 WST1740.16600 TOP
5000 WST4350.41500 TOP
10000 WST8700.83000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Samoan Tala
1 TOP1.14932 WST
5 TOP5.74660 WST
10 TOP11.49320 WST
20 TOP22.98640 WST
50 TOP57.46600 WST
100 TOP114.93200 WST
250 TOP287.33000 WST
500 TOP574.66000 WST
1000 TOP1149.32000 WST
2000 TOP2298.64000 WST
5000 TOP5746.60000 WST
10000 TOP11493.20000 WST