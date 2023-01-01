50 Tongan paʻangas to Samoan talas

Convert TOP to WST at the real exchange rate

50 top
57.97 wst

1.00000 TOP = 1.15946 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Samoan Tala
1 TOP1.15946 WST
5 TOP5.79730 WST
10 TOP11.59460 WST
20 TOP23.18920 WST
50 TOP57.97300 WST
100 TOP115.94600 WST
250 TOP289.86500 WST
500 TOP579.73000 WST
1000 TOP1159.46000 WST
2000 TOP2318.92000 WST
5000 TOP5797.30000 WST
10000 TOP11594.60000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tongan Paʻanga
1 WST0.86247 TOP
5 WST4.31236 TOP
10 WST8.62471 TOP
20 WST17.24942 TOP
50 WST43.12355 TOP
100 WST86.24710 TOP
250 WST215.61775 TOP
500 WST431.23550 TOP
1000 WST862.47100 TOP
2000 WST1724.94200 TOP
5000 WST4312.35500 TOP
10000 WST8624.71000 TOP