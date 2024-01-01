Samoan talas to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert WST to TOP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = T$0.8648 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TOP
1 WST to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.87010.8701
Low0.84830.8442
Average0.85830.8570
Change0.79%0.44%
View full history

1 WST to TOP stats

The performance of WST to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8701 and a 30 day low of 0.8483. This means the 30 day average was 0.8583. The change for WST to TOP was 0.79.

The performance of WST to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8701 and a 90 day low of 0.8442. This means the 90 day average was 0.8570. The change for WST to TOP was 0.44.

Track market ratesView WST to TOP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.661.3850.7784.0821.32
1 EUR1.08211.63219.1161.4990.83491.0151.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7110.9180.51155.7590.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7610.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tongan Paʻanga
1 WST0.86481 TOP
5 WST4.32403 TOP
10 WST8.64805 TOP
20 WST17.29610 TOP
50 WST43.24025 TOP
100 WST86.48050 TOP
250 WST216.20125 TOP
500 WST432.40250 TOP
1000 WST864.80500 TOP
2000 WST1,729.61000 TOP
5000 WST4,324.02500 TOP
10000 WST8,648.05000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Samoan Tala
1 TOP1.15633 WST
5 TOP5.78165 WST
10 TOP11.56330 WST
20 TOP23.12660 WST
50 TOP57.81650 WST
100 TOP115.63300 WST
250 TOP289.08250 WST
500 TOP578.16500 WST
1000 TOP1,156.33000 WST
2000 TOP2,312.66000 WST
5000 TOP5,781.65000 WST
10000 TOP11,563.30000 WST