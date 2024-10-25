Samoan tala to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.865 today, reflecting a 0.637% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.884% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.872 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.850 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.335% decrease in value.