1,000 wst
4,971.34 scr

1.00000 WST = 4.97134 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:30
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Seychellois Rupee
1 WST4.97134 SCR
5 WST24.85670 SCR
10 WST49.71340 SCR
20 WST99.42680 SCR
50 WST248.56700 SCR
100 WST497.13400 SCR
250 WST1242.83500 SCR
500 WST2485.67000 SCR
1000 WST4971.34000 SCR
2000 WST9942.68000 SCR
5000 WST24856.70000 SCR
10000 WST49713.40000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 SCR0.20115 WST
5 SCR1.00577 WST
10 SCR2.01153 WST
20 SCR4.02306 WST
50 SCR10.05765 WST
100 SCR20.11530 WST
250 SCR50.28825 WST
500 SCR100.57650 WST
1000 SCR201.15300 WST
2000 SCR402.30600 WST
5000 SCR1005.76500 WST
10000 SCR2011.53000 WST