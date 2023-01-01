Samoan talas to Romanian leus today

Convert WST to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
1,664.22 ron

1.00000 WST = 1.66422 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.917451.5308118.66781.37220.79878683.3411.34005
1 EUR1.0900511.6686620.34881.495770.870790.84591.46072
1 AUD0.653250.599284112.19470.896390.52180754.44250.875388
1 ZAR0.05356830.04914290.082002610.07350630.04278954.464430.071784

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Romanian Leu
1 WST1.66422 RON
5 WST8.32110 RON
10 WST16.64220 RON
20 WST33.28440 RON
50 WST83.21100 RON
100 WST166.42200 RON
250 WST416.05500 RON
500 WST832.11000 RON
1000 WST1664.22000 RON
2000 WST3328.44000 RON
5000 WST8321.10000 RON
10000 WST16642.20000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Samoan Tala
1 RON0.60088 WST
5 RON3.00441 WST
10 RON6.00881 WST
20 RON12.01762 WST
50 RON30.04405 WST
100 RON60.08810 WST
250 RON150.22025 WST
500 RON300.44050 WST
1000 RON600.88100 WST
2000 RON1201.76200 WST
5000 RON3004.40500 WST
10000 RON6008.81000 WST