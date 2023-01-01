Samoan talas to Polish zloty today

Convert WST to PLN at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
1465.55 pln

1.00000 WST = 1.46555 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.0900590.84591.495771.668660.963818.7574
1 GBP1.148511.2519104.3351.717861.916421.1069321.5424
1 USD0.917450.798786183.3411.37221.530810.884217.2078
1 INR0.01100770.009584550.011998910.01646490.0183680.01060940.206475

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Polish Zloty
1 WST1.46555 PLN
5 WST7.32775 PLN
10 WST14.65550 PLN
20 WST29.31100 PLN
50 WST73.27750 PLN
100 WST146.55500 PLN
250 WST366.38750 PLN
500 WST732.77500 PLN
1000 WST1465.55000 PLN
2000 WST2931.10000 PLN
5000 WST7327.75000 PLN
10000 WST14655.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Samoan Tala
1 PLN0.68234 WST
5 PLN3.41169 WST
10 PLN6.82339 WST
20 PLN13.64678 WST
50 PLN34.11695 WST
100 PLN68.23390 WST
250 PLN170.58475 WST
500 PLN341.16950 WST
1000 PLN682.33900 WST
2000 PLN1364.67800 WST
5000 PLN3411.69500 WST
10000 PLN6823.39000 WST