Convert WST to PLN at the real exchange rate

Samoan talas to Polish zloty today

1,000 wst
1,487.73 pln

WS$1.000 WST = zł1.488 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50918.4611.3740.78483.5431.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8211.4750.84289.6961.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2330.9110.5255.360.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0740.0424.5250.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Samoan talas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Polish Zloty
1 WST1,48773 PLN
5 WST7,43865 PLN
10 WST14,87730 PLN
20 WST29,75460 PLN
50 WST74,38650 PLN
100 WST148,77300 PLN
250 WST371,93250 PLN
500 WST743,86500 PLN
1000 WST1.487,73000 PLN
2000 WST2.975,46000 PLN
5000 WST7.438,65000 PLN
10000 WST14.877,30000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Samoan Tala
1 PLN0,67217 WST
5 PLN3,36083 WST
10 PLN6,72165 WST
20 PLN13,44330 WST
50 PLN33,60825 WST
100 PLN67,21650 WST
250 PLN168,04125 WST
500 PLN336,08250 WST
1000 PLN672,16500 WST
2000 PLN1.344,33000 WST
5000 PLN3.360,82500 WST
10000 PLN6.721,65000 WST