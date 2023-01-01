Samoan talas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert WST to NZD at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
605.91 nzd

1.00000 WST = 0.60591 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.917451.5312818.66751.37230.79888283.3411.34015
1 EUR1.0899511.6690120.34661.495740.870890.83751.4607
1 AUD0.653050.599156112.19080.8961810.5217154.42580.875185
1 ZAR0.05356920.04914820.08202910.07351280.04279534.46450.0717905

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / New Zealand Dollar
1 WST0.60591 NZD
5 WST3.02955 NZD
10 WST6.05910 NZD
20 WST12.11820 NZD
50 WST30.29550 NZD
100 WST60.59100 NZD
250 WST151.47750 NZD
500 WST302.95500 NZD
1000 WST605.91000 NZD
2000 WST1211.82000 NZD
5000 WST3029.55000 NZD
10000 WST6059.10000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 NZD1.65041 WST
5 NZD8.25205 WST
10 NZD16.50410 WST
20 NZD33.00820 WST
50 NZD82.52050 WST
100 NZD165.04100 WST
250 NZD412.60250 WST
500 NZD825.20500 WST
1000 NZD1650.41000 WST
2000 NZD3300.82000 WST
5000 NZD8252.05000 WST
10000 NZD16504.10000 WST