Samoan talas to Macanese patacas today

Convert WST to MOP at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
2934.24 mop

1.00000 WST = 2.93424 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:42
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Macanese Pataca
1 WST2.93424 MOP
5 WST14.67120 MOP
10 WST29.34240 MOP
20 WST58.68480 MOP
50 WST146.71200 MOP
100 WST293.42400 MOP
250 WST733.56000 MOP
500 WST1467.12000 MOP
1000 WST2934.24000 MOP
2000 WST5868.48000 MOP
5000 WST14671.20000 MOP
10000 WST29342.40000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Samoan Tala
1 MOP0.34080 WST
5 MOP1.70402 WST
10 MOP3.40804 WST
20 MOP6.81608 WST
50 MOP17.04020 WST
100 MOP34.08040 WST
250 MOP85.20100 WST
500 MOP170.40200 WST
1000 MOP340.80400 WST
2000 MOP681.60800 WST
5000 MOP1704.02000 WST
10000 MOP3408.04000 WST