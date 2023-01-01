Samoan talas to Moldovan leus today

Convert WST to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
6,460.50 mdl

1.00000 WST = 6.46050 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.089890.82391.495591.668910.963818.7563
1 GBP1.1483711.25155104.3041.717561.916621.106821.5402
1 USD0.91760.799009183.341.372351.531390.884417.2108
1 INR0.01101030.009587340.01199910.01646690.01837530.0106120.206513

How to convert Samoan talas to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bank
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Moldovan Leu
1 WST6.46050 MDL
5 WST32.30250 MDL
10 WST64.60500 MDL
20 WST129.21000 MDL
50 WST323.02500 MDL
100 WST646.05000 MDL
250 WST1615.12500 MDL
500 WST3230.25000 MDL
1000 WST6460.50000 MDL
2000 WST12921.00000 MDL
5000 WST32302.50000 MDL
10000 WST64605.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Samoan Tala
1 MDL0.15479 WST
5 MDL0.77394 WST
10 MDL1.54787 WST
20 MDL3.09574 WST
50 MDL7.73935 WST
100 MDL15.47870 WST
250 MDL38.69675 WST
500 MDL77.39350 WST
1000 MDL154.78700 WST
2000 MDL309.57400 WST
5000 MDL773.93500 WST
10000 MDL1547.87000 WST