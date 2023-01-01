100 Moldovan leus to Samoan talas

Convert MDL to WST at the real exchange rate

100 mdl
15.18 wst

1.00000 MDL = 0.15175 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41
How to convert Moldovan leus to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Samoan Tala
1 MDL0.15175 WST
5 MDL0.75876 WST
10 MDL1.51752 WST
20 MDL3.03504 WST
50 MDL7.58760 WST
100 MDL15.17520 WST
250 MDL37.93800 WST
500 MDL75.87600 WST
1000 MDL151.75200 WST
2000 MDL303.50400 WST
5000 MDL758.76000 WST
10000 MDL1517.52000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Moldovan Leu
1 WST6.58970 MDL
5 WST32.94850 MDL
10 WST65.89700 MDL
20 WST131.79400 MDL
50 WST329.48500 MDL
100 WST658.97000 MDL
250 WST1647.42500 MDL
500 WST3294.85000 MDL
1000 WST6589.70000 MDL
2000 WST13179.40000 MDL
5000 WST32948.50000 MDL
10000 WST65897.00000 MDL