Moldovan leu to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Samoan talas is currently 0.155 today, reflecting a -0.717% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.891% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.157 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.154 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.249% decrease in value.