Samoan talas to Icelandic krónas today

Convert WST to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
51,277 isk

1.00000 WST = 51.27700 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.089890.81851.495481.668910.9637518.7523
1 GBP1.1483711.25155104.2981.717441.916621.1067421.5355
1 USD0.91760.799009183.3351.372251.531390.8844517.2071
1 INR0.0110110.009587920.011999810.01646670.01837640.01061320.206481

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Icelandic Króna
1 WST51.27700 ISK
5 WST256.38500 ISK
10 WST512.77000 ISK
20 WST1025.54000 ISK
50 WST2563.85000 ISK
100 WST5127.70000 ISK
250 WST12819.25000 ISK
500 WST25638.50000 ISK
1000 WST51277.00000 ISK
2000 WST102554.00000 ISK
5000 WST256385.00000 ISK
10000 WST512770.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Samoan Tala
1 ISK0.01950 WST
5 ISK0.09751 WST
10 ISK0.19502 WST
20 ISK0.39004 WST
50 ISK0.97509 WST
100 ISK1.95019 WST
250 ISK4.87547 WST
500 ISK9.75095 WST
1000 ISK19.50190 WST
2000 ISK39.00380 WST
5000 ISK97.50950 WST
10000 ISK195.01900 WST