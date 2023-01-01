Samoan talas to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert WST to CVE at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
37098.60 cve

1.00000 WST = 37.09860 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.089890.82121.49571.668660.9637518.7534
1 GBP1.1483711.25155104.3011.717691.916321.1067421.5368
1 USD0.91760.799009183.33751.372451.531160.8843517.2081
1 INR0.01101060.009587630.011999410.01646860.0183730.01061170.206487

How to convert Samoan talas to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 WST37.09860 CVE
5 WST185.49300 CVE
10 WST370.98600 CVE
20 WST741.97200 CVE
50 WST1854.93000 CVE
100 WST3709.86000 CVE
250 WST9274.65000 CVE
500 WST18549.30000 CVE
1000 WST37098.60000 CVE
2000 WST74197.20000 CVE
5000 WST185493.00000 CVE
10000 WST370986.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Samoan Tala
1 CVE0.02696 WST
5 CVE0.13478 WST
10 CVE0.26955 WST
20 CVE0.53910 WST
50 CVE1.34776 WST
100 CVE2.69552 WST
250 CVE6.73880 WST
500 CVE13.47760 WST
1000 CVE26.95520 WST
2000 CVE53.91040 WST
5000 CVE134.77600 WST
10000 CVE269.55200 WST