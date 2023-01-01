Vietnamese dongs to CFA francs beac today

Convert VND to XAF at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
25 xaf

1.00000 VND = 0.02532 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090290.85621.496031.668630.963918.7672
1 GBP1.1483711.2517104.3151.717651.915821.1069121.5474
1 USD0.917350.798913183.3391.372251.530570.8842517.2145
1 INR0.01100640.009586310.011999210.01646590.01836560.01061030.20656

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFA Franc BEAC
1 VND0.02532 XAF
5 VND0.12660 XAF
10 VND0.25320 XAF
20 VND0.50641 XAF
50 VND1.26602 XAF
100 VND2.53204 XAF
250 VND6.33010 XAF
500 VND12.66020 XAF
1000 VND25.32040 XAF
2000 VND50.64080 XAF
5000 VND126.60200 XAF
10000 VND253.20400 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Vietnamese Dong
1 XAF39.49390 VND
5 XAF197.46950 VND
10 XAF394.93900 VND
20 XAF789.87800 VND
50 XAF1974.69500 VND
100 XAF3949.39000 VND
250 XAF9873.47500 VND
500 XAF19746.95000 VND
1000 XAF39493.90000 VND
2000 XAF78987.80000 VND
5000 XAF197469.50000 VND
10000 XAF394939.00000 VND