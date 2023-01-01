Vietnamese dongs to Russian rubles today

Convert VND to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
3.64 rub

1.00000 VND = 0.00364 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090390.85741.495731.668150.96418.7681
1 GBP1.1483711.25205104.3361.717621.915621.1070321.5524
1 USD0.917150.79869183.33251.371851.529990.884217.2137
1 INR0.01100630.009584380.012000110.01646240.018360.01061050.206566

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Russian Ruble
1 VND0.00364 RUB
5 VND0.01820 RUB
10 VND0.03640 RUB
20 VND0.07279 RUB
50 VND0.18198 RUB
100 VND0.36396 RUB
250 VND0.90990 RUB
500 VND1.81980 RUB
1000 VND3.63960 RUB
2000 VND7.27920 RUB
5000 VND18.19800 RUB
10000 VND36.39600 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Vietnamese Dong
1 RUB274.75600 VND
5 RUB1373.78000 VND
10 RUB2747.56000 VND
20 RUB5495.12000 VND
50 RUB13737.80000 VND
100 RUB27475.60000 VND
250 RUB68689.00000 VND
500 RUB137378.00000 VND
1000 RUB274756.00000 VND
2000 RUB549512.00000 VND
5000 RUB1373780.00000 VND
10000 RUB2747560.00000 VND