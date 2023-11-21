1 thousand US dollars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert USD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
3,727.60 ils

1.00000 USD = 3.72760 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:17
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87151.0854590.46631.49391.664030.9624518.6893
1 GBP1.1474511.2454103.7971.714041.909241.1043621.4433
1 USD0.92130.802955183.34451.37631.533040.8867517.218
1 INR0.01105380.009634170.011998410.01651340.0183940.01063960.206588

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 USD3.72760 ILS
5 USD18.63800 ILS
10 USD37.27600 ILS
20 USD74.55200 ILS
50 USD186.38000 ILS
100 USD372.76000 ILS
250 USD931.90000 ILS
500 USD1863.80000 ILS
1000 USD3727.60000 ILS
2000 USD7455.20000 ILS
5000 USD18638.00000 ILS
10000 USD37276.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / US Dollar
1 ILS0.26827 USD
5 ILS1.34135 USD
10 ILS2.68269 USD
20 ILS5.36538 USD
50 ILS13.41345 USD
100 ILS26.82690 USD
250 ILS67.06725 USD
500 ILS134.13450 USD
1000 ILS268.26900 USD
2000 ILS536.53800 USD
5000 ILS1341.34500 USD
10000 ILS2682.69000 USD