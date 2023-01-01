100 New Taiwan dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert TWD to HRK

100 twd
22.48 hrk

1.00000 TWD = 0.22481 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 TWD0.22481 HRK
5 TWD1.12404 HRK
10 TWD2.24809 HRK
20 TWD4.49618 HRK
50 TWD11.24045 HRK
100 TWD22.48090 HRK
250 TWD56.20225 HRK
500 TWD112.40450 HRK
1000 TWD224.80900 HRK
2000 TWD449.61800 HRK
5000 TWD1124.04500 HRK
10000 TWD2248.09000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HRK4.44822 TWD
5 HRK22.24110 TWD
10 HRK44.48220 TWD
20 HRK88.96440 TWD
50 HRK222.41100 TWD
100 HRK444.82200 TWD
250 HRK1112.05500 TWD
500 HRK2224.11000 TWD
1000 HRK4448.22000 TWD
2000 HRK8896.44000 TWD
5000 HRK22241.10000 TWD
10000 HRK44482.20000 TWD