5,000 Croatian kunas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert HRK to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 hrk
22,844.50 twd

kn1.000 HRK = NT$4.569 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 HRK to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.67204.6834
Low4.53354.5335
Average4.58744.6192
Change-2.21%-0.83%
1 HRK to TWD stats

The performance of HRK to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6720 and a 30 day low of 4.5335. This means the 30 day average was 4.5874. The change for HRK to TWD was -2.21.

The performance of HRK to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6834 and a 90 day low of 4.5335. This means the 90 day average was 4.6192. The change for HRK to TWD was -0.83.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3090.9061.4860.7621.61717.952
1 CAD0.73810.9670.6691.0970.5631.19413.255
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1350.5821.23513.71
1 EUR1.1031.4941.44511.6390.8411.78419.809

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HRK4.56890 TWD
5 HRK22.84450 TWD
10 HRK45.68900 TWD
20 HRK91.37800 TWD
50 HRK228.44500 TWD
100 HRK456.89000 TWD
250 HRK1,142.22500 TWD
500 HRK2,284.45000 TWD
1000 HRK4,568.90000 TWD
2000 HRK9,137.80000 TWD
5000 HRK22,844.50000 TWD
10000 HRK45,689.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 TWD0.21887 HRK
5 TWD1.09436 HRK
10 TWD2.18871 HRK
20 TWD4.37742 HRK
50 TWD10.94355 HRK
100 TWD21.88710 HRK
250 TWD54.71775 HRK
500 TWD109.43550 HRK
1000 TWD218.87100 HRK
2000 TWD437.74200 HRK
5000 TWD1,094.35500 HRK
10000 TWD2,188.71000 HRK