Croatian kuna to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to New Taiwan dollars is currently 4.569 today, reflecting a 0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.432% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.573 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 4.543 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.175% increase in value.