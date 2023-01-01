1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Canadian dollars

Convert TOP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
579.02 cad

1.00000 TOP = 0.57902 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Canadian Dollar
1 TOP0.57902 CAD
5 TOP2.89511 CAD
10 TOP5.79021 CAD
20 TOP11.58042 CAD
50 TOP28.95105 CAD
100 TOP57.90210 CAD
250 TOP144.75525 CAD
500 TOP289.51050 CAD
1000 TOP579.02100 CAD
2000 TOP1158.04200 CAD
5000 TOP2895.10500 CAD
10000 TOP5790.21000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CAD1.72705 TOP
5 CAD8.63525 TOP
10 CAD17.27050 TOP
20 CAD34.54100 TOP
50 CAD86.35250 TOP
100 CAD172.70500 TOP
250 CAD431.76250 TOP
500 CAD863.52500 TOP
1000 CAD1727.05000 TOP
2000 CAD3454.10000 TOP
5000 CAD8635.25000 TOP
10000 CAD17270.50000 TOP