50 Canadian dollars to Tongan paʻangas

Convert CAD to TOP at the real exchange rate

50 cad
86.27 top

1.00000 CAD = 1.72548 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871451.088790.70451.490211.66430.9623518.72
1 GBP1.1475111.2493104.0851.710041.909811.1043121.4815
1 USD0.918550.800448183.31451.36881.52870.8839517.1948
1 INR0.01102480.009607550.012002710.01642930.01834860.01060980.206384

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CAD1.72548 TOP
5 CAD8.62740 TOP
10 CAD17.25480 TOP
20 CAD34.50960 TOP
50 CAD86.27400 TOP
100 CAD172.54800 TOP
250 CAD431.37000 TOP
500 CAD862.74000 TOP
1000 CAD1725.48000 TOP
2000 CAD3450.96000 TOP
5000 CAD8627.40000 TOP
10000 CAD17254.80000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Canadian Dollar
1 TOP0.57955 CAD
5 TOP2.89775 CAD
10 TOP5.79550 CAD
20 TOP11.59100 CAD
50 TOP28.97750 CAD
100 TOP57.95500 CAD
250 TOP144.88750 CAD
500 TOP289.77500 CAD
1000 TOP579.55000 CAD
2000 TOP1159.10000 CAD
5000 TOP2897.75000 CAD
10000 TOP5795.50000 CAD