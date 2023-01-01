5 Tunisian dinars to Singapore dollars

Convert TND to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 tnd
2.14 sgd

1.00000 TND = 0.42867 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 TND0.42867 SGD
5 TND2.14336 SGD
10 TND4.28672 SGD
20 TND8.57344 SGD
50 TND21.43360 SGD
100 TND42.86720 SGD
250 TND107.16800 SGD
500 TND214.33600 SGD
1000 TND428.67200 SGD
2000 TND857.34400 SGD
5000 TND2143.36000 SGD
10000 TND4286.72000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 SGD2.33278 TND
5 SGD11.66390 TND
10 SGD23.32780 TND
20 SGD46.65560 TND
50 SGD116.63900 TND
100 SGD233.27800 TND
250 SGD583.19500 TND
500 SGD1166.39000 TND
1000 SGD2332.78000 TND
2000 SGD4665.56000 TND
5000 SGD11663.90000 TND
10000 SGD23327.80000 TND