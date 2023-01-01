5 Singapore dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert SGD to TND at the real exchange rate

5 sgd
11.594 tnd

1.00000 SGD = 2.31874 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 SGD2.31874 TND
5 SGD11.59370 TND
10 SGD23.18740 TND
20 SGD46.37480 TND
50 SGD115.93700 TND
100 SGD231.87400 TND
250 SGD579.68500 TND
500 SGD1159.37000 TND
1000 SGD2318.74000 TND
2000 SGD4637.48000 TND
5000 SGD11593.70000 TND
10000 SGD23187.40000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 TND0.43127 SGD
5 TND2.15634 SGD
10 TND4.31269 SGD
20 TND8.62538 SGD
50 TND21.56345 SGD
100 TND43.12690 SGD
250 TND107.81725 SGD
500 TND215.63450 SGD
1000 TND431.26900 SGD
2000 TND862.53800 SGD
5000 TND2156.34500 SGD
10000 TND4312.69000 SGD