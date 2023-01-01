250 Tunisian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert TND to MYR at the real exchange rate

250 tnd
375.61 myr

1.00000 TND = 1.50242 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TND1.50242 MYR
5 TND7.51210 MYR
10 TND15.02420 MYR
20 TND30.04840 MYR
50 TND75.12100 MYR
100 TND150.24200 MYR
250 TND375.60500 MYR
500 TND751.21000 MYR
1000 TND1502.42000 MYR
2000 TND3004.84000 MYR
5000 TND7512.10000 MYR
10000 TND15024.20000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Tunisian Dinar
1 MYR0.66559 TND
5 MYR3.32796 TND
10 MYR6.65593 TND
20 MYR13.31186 TND
50 MYR33.27965 TND
100 MYR66.55930 TND
250 MYR166.39825 TND
500 MYR332.79650 TND
1000 MYR665.59300 TND
2000 MYR1331.18600 TND
5000 MYR3327.96500 TND
10000 MYR6655.93000 TND