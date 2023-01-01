1 Turkmenistani manat to Peruvian nuevo soles

1.00000 TMT = 1.06740 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TMT1.06740 PEN
5 TMT5.33700 PEN
10 TMT10.67400 PEN
20 TMT21.34800 PEN
50 TMT53.37000 PEN
100 TMT106.74000 PEN
250 TMT266.85000 PEN
500 TMT533.70000 PEN
1000 TMT1067.40000 PEN
2000 TMT2134.80000 PEN
5000 TMT5337.00000 PEN
10000 TMT10674.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Turkmenistani Manat
1 PEN0.93686 TMT
5 PEN4.68429 TMT
10 PEN9.36859 TMT
20 PEN18.73718 TMT
50 PEN46.84295 TMT
100 PEN93.68590 TMT
250 PEN234.21475 TMT
500 PEN468.42950 TMT
1000 PEN936.85900 TMT
2000 PEN1873.71800 TMT
5000 PEN4684.29500 TMT
10000 PEN9368.59000 TMT