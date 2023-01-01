1 Turkmenistani manat to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert TMT to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 tmt
132.08 kzt

1.00000 TMT = 132.07700 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TMT132.07700 KZT
5 TMT660.38500 KZT
10 TMT1320.77000 KZT
20 TMT2641.54000 KZT
50 TMT6603.85000 KZT
100 TMT13207.70000 KZT
250 TMT33019.25000 KZT
500 TMT66038.50000 KZT
1000 TMT132077.00000 KZT
2000 TMT264154.00000 KZT
5000 TMT660385.00000 KZT
10000 TMT1320770.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KZT0.00757 TMT
5 KZT0.03786 TMT
10 KZT0.07571 TMT
20 KZT0.15143 TMT
50 KZT0.37857 TMT
100 KZT0.75713 TMT
250 KZT1.89283 TMT
500 KZT3.78567 TMT
1000 KZT7.57133 TMT
2000 KZT15.14266 TMT
5000 KZT37.85665 TMT
10000 KZT75.71330 TMT