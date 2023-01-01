5 Thai bahts to Romanian leus

Convert THB to RON at the real exchange rate

5 thb
0.64 ron

1.00000 THB = 0.12858 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Romanian Leu
1 THB0.12858 RON
5 THB0.64292 RON
10 THB1.28584 RON
20 THB2.57168 RON
50 THB6.42920 RON
100 THB12.85840 RON
250 THB32.14600 RON
500 THB64.29200 RON
1000 THB128.58400 RON
2000 THB257.16800 RON
5000 THB642.92000 RON
10000 THB1285.84000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Thai Baht
1 RON7.77705 THB
5 RON38.88525 THB
10 RON77.77050 THB
20 RON155.54100 THB
50 RON388.85250 THB
100 RON777.70500 THB
250 RON1944.26250 THB
500 RON3888.52500 THB
1000 RON7777.05000 THB
2000 RON15554.10000 THB
5000 RON38885.25000 THB
10000 RON77770.50000 THB