20 Thai bahts to New Zealand dollars

Convert THB to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 thb
0.93 nzd

1.00000 THB = 0.04651 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

How to convert Thai bahts to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Conversion rates Thai Baht / New Zealand Dollar
1 THB0.04651 NZD
5 THB0.23255 NZD
10 THB0.46509 NZD
20 THB0.93019 NZD
50 THB2.32547 NZD
100 THB4.65094 NZD
250 THB11.62735 NZD
500 THB23.25470 NZD
1000 THB46.50940 NZD
2000 THB93.01880 NZD
5000 THB232.54700 NZD
10000 THB465.09400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Thai Baht
1 NZD21.50110 THB
5 NZD107.50550 THB
10 NZD215.01100 THB
20 NZD430.02200 THB
50 NZD1075.05500 THB
100 NZD2150.11000 THB
250 NZD5375.27500 THB
500 NZD10750.55000 THB
1000 NZD21501.10000 THB
2000 NZD43002.20000 THB
5000 NZD107505.50000 THB
10000 NZD215011.00000 THB