2000 Thai bahts to Nepalese rupees

Convert THB to NPR at the real exchange rate

2,000 thb
7,553.52 npr

1.00000 THB = 3.77676 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Nepalese Rupee
1 THB3.77676 NPR
5 THB18.88380 NPR
10 THB37.76760 NPR
20 THB75.53520 NPR
50 THB188.83800 NPR
100 THB377.67600 NPR
250 THB944.19000 NPR
500 THB1888.38000 NPR
1000 THB3776.76000 NPR
2000 THB7553.52000 NPR
5000 THB18883.80000 NPR
10000 THB37767.60000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Thai Baht
1 NPR0.26478 THB
5 NPR1.32389 THB
10 NPR2.64778 THB
20 NPR5.29556 THB
50 NPR13.23890 THB
100 NPR26.47780 THB
250 NPR66.19450 THB
500 NPR132.38900 THB
1000 NPR264.77800 THB
2000 NPR529.55600 THB
5000 NPR1323.89000 THB
10000 NPR2647.78000 THB