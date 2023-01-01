1 thousand Thai bahts to Laotian kips

Convert THB to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
585,858 lak

1.00000 THB = 585.85800 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
How to convert Thai bahts to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Laotian Kip
1 THB585.85800 LAK
5 THB2929.29000 LAK
10 THB5858.58000 LAK
20 THB11717.16000 LAK
50 THB29292.90000 LAK
100 THB58585.80000 LAK
250 THB146464.50000 LAK
500 THB292929.00000 LAK
1000 THB585858.00000 LAK
2000 THB1171716.00000 LAK
5000 THB2929290.00000 LAK
10000 THB5858580.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Thai Baht
1 LAK0.00171 THB
5 LAK0.00853 THB
10 LAK0.01707 THB
20 LAK0.03414 THB
50 LAK0.08534 THB
100 LAK0.17069 THB
250 LAK0.42672 THB
500 LAK0.85345 THB
1000 LAK1.70690 THB
2000 LAK3.41380 THB
5000 LAK8.53450 THB
10000 LAK17.06900 THB