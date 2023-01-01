10 thousand Laotian kips to Thai bahts

Convert LAK to THB at the real exchange rate

10,000 lak
17.13 thb

1.00000 LAK = 0.00171 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
How to convert Laotian kips to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Thai Baht
1 LAK0.00171 THB
5 LAK0.00856 THB
10 LAK0.01713 THB
20 LAK0.03425 THB
50 LAK0.08563 THB
100 LAK0.17125 THB
250 LAK0.42813 THB
500 LAK0.85627 THB
1000 LAK1.71253 THB
2000 LAK3.42506 THB
5000 LAK8.56265 THB
10000 LAK17.12530 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Laotian Kip
1 THB583.93300 LAK
5 THB2919.66500 LAK
10 THB5839.33000 LAK
20 THB11678.66000 LAK
50 THB29196.65000 LAK
100 THB58393.30000 LAK
250 THB145983.25000 LAK
500 THB291966.50000 LAK
1000 THB583933.00000 LAK
2000 THB1167866.00000 LAK
5000 THB2919665.00000 LAK
10000 THB5839330.00000 LAK