1 Thai baht to Cambodian riels

Convert THB to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 thb
116.51 khr

1.00000 THB = 116.50600 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Thai bahts to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Cambodian Riel
1 THB116.50600 KHR
5 THB582.53000 KHR
10 THB1165.06000 KHR
20 THB2330.12000 KHR
50 THB5825.30000 KHR
100 THB11650.60000 KHR
250 THB29126.50000 KHR
500 THB58253.00000 KHR
1000 THB116506.00000 KHR
2000 THB233012.00000 KHR
5000 THB582530.00000 KHR
10000 THB1165060.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Thai Baht
1 KHR0.00858 THB
5 KHR0.04292 THB
10 KHR0.08583 THB
20 KHR0.17166 THB
50 KHR0.42916 THB
100 KHR0.85832 THB
250 KHR2.14581 THB
500 KHR4.29162 THB
1000 KHR8.58323 THB
2000 KHR17.16646 THB
5000 KHR42.91615 THB
10000 KHR85.83230 THB