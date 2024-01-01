Thai bahts to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert THB to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
15,049.70 crc

฿1.000 THB = ₡15.05 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
THB to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CRC
1 THB to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.492915.4929
Low14.787414.1431
Average15.125314.6841
Change1.60%3.67%
1 THB to CRC stats

The performance of THB to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.4929 and a 30 day low of 14.7874. This means the 30 day average was 15.1253. The change for THB to CRC was 1.60.

The performance of THB to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4929 and a 90 day low of 14.1431. This means the 90 day average was 14.6841. The change for THB to CRC was 3.67.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Costa Rican Colón
1 THB15.04970 CRC
5 THB75.24850 CRC
10 THB150.49700 CRC
20 THB300.99400 CRC
50 THB752.48500 CRC
100 THB1,504.97000 CRC
250 THB3,762.42500 CRC
500 THB7,524.85000 CRC
1000 THB15,049.70000 CRC
2000 THB30,099.40000 CRC
5000 THB75,248.50000 CRC
10000 THB150,497.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Thai Baht
1 CRC0.06645 THB
5 CRC0.33223 THB
10 CRC0.66446 THB
20 CRC1.32893 THB
50 CRC3.32232 THB
100 CRC6.64463 THB
250 CRC16.61158 THB
500 CRC33.22315 THB
1000 CRC66.44630 THB
2000 CRC132.89260 THB
5000 CRC332.23150 THB
10000 CRC664.46300 THB