20 Thai bahts to Costa Rican colóns

Convert THB to CRC at the real exchange rate

20 thb
300.39 crc

1.00000 THB = 15.01950 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

How to convert Thai bahts to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Costa Rican Colón
1 THB15.01950 CRC
5 THB75.09750 CRC
10 THB150.19500 CRC
20 THB300.39000 CRC
50 THB750.97500 CRC
100 THB1501.95000 CRC
250 THB3754.87500 CRC
500 THB7509.75000 CRC
1000 THB15019.50000 CRC
2000 THB30039.00000 CRC
5000 THB75097.50000 CRC
10000 THB150195.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Thai Baht
1 CRC0.06658 THB
5 CRC0.33290 THB
10 CRC0.66580 THB
20 CRC1.33160 THB
50 CRC3.32901 THB
100 CRC6.65802 THB
250 CRC16.64505 THB
500 CRC33.29010 THB
1000 CRC66.58020 THB
2000 CRC133.16040 THB
5000 CRC332.90100 THB
10000 CRC665.80200 THB