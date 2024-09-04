Thai baht to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Costa Rican colóns is currently 15.050 today, reflecting a -0.610% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -2.258% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 15.427 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 15.050 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.097% decrease in value.