Thai bahts to Bahraini dinars today
Convert THB to BHD at the real exchange rate
THB to BHD conversion chart
1 THB = 0.01099 BHD
0
|1 THB to BHD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0111
|0.0111
|Low
|0.0106
|0.0102
|Average
|0.0109
|0.0105
|Change
|3.20%
|6.21%
|View full history
1 THB to BHD stats
The performance of THB to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0111 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0109. The change for THB to BHD was 3.20.
The performance of THB to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0111 and a 90 day low of 0.0102. This means the 90 day average was 0.0105. The change for THB to BHD was 6.21.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Thai Baht
|1 BHD
|90.95250 THB
|5 BHD
|454.76250 THB
|10 BHD
|909.52500 THB
|20 BHD
|1,819.05000 THB
|50 BHD
|4,547.62500 THB
|100 BHD
|9,095.25000 THB
|250 BHD
|22,738.12500 THB
|500 BHD
|45,476.25000 THB
|1000 BHD
|90,952.50000 THB
|2000 BHD
|181,905.00000 THB
|5000 BHD
|454,762.50000 THB
|10000 BHD
|909,525.00000 THB