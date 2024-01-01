Thai bahts to Bahraini dinars today

Convert THB to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
10.995 bhd

฿1.000 THB = .د.ب0.01099 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
THB to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BHD
1 THB to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01110.0111
Low0.01060.0102
Average0.01090.0105
Change3.20%6.21%
1 THB to BHD stats

The performance of THB to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0111 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0109. The change for THB to BHD was 3.20.

The performance of THB to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0111 and a 90 day low of 0.0102. This means the 90 day average was 0.0105. The change for THB to BHD was 6.21.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bahraini Dinar
1 THB0.01099 BHD
5 THB0.05497 BHD
10 THB0.10995 BHD
20 THB0.21989 BHD
50 THB0.54974 BHD
100 THB1.09947 BHD
250 THB2.74868 BHD
500 THB5.49735 BHD
1000 THB10.99470 BHD
2000 THB21.98940 BHD
5000 THB54.97350 BHD
10000 THB109.94700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Thai Baht
1 BHD90.95250 THB
5 BHD454.76250 THB
10 BHD909.52500 THB
20 BHD1,819.05000 THB
50 BHD4,547.62500 THB
100 BHD9,095.25000 THB
250 BHD22,738.12500 THB
500 BHD45,476.25000 THB
1000 BHD90,952.50000 THB
2000 BHD181,905.00000 THB
5000 BHD454,762.50000 THB
10000 BHD909,525.00000 THB