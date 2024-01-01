1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Thai bahts
Convert BHD to THB at the real exchange rate
|1 BHD to THB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|96.4735
|98.0464
|Low
|93.4841
|93.4841
|Average
|95.1675
|96.4895
|Change
|-2.31%
|-4.18%
|View full history
1 BHD to THB stats
The performance of BHD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 96.4735 and a 30 day low of 93.4841. This means the 30 day average was 95.1675. The change for BHD to THB was -2.31.
The performance of BHD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 98.0464 and a 90 day low of 93.4841. This means the 90 day average was 96.4895. The change for BHD to THB was -4.18.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Thai Baht
|1 BHD
|93.48410 THB
|5 BHD
|467.42050 THB
|10 BHD
|934.84100 THB
|20 BHD
|1,869.68200 THB
|50 BHD
|4,674.20500 THB
|100 BHD
|9,348.41000 THB
|250 BHD
|23,371.02500 THB
|500 BHD
|46,742.05000 THB
|1000 BHD
|93,484.10000 THB
|2000 BHD
|186,968.20000 THB
|5000 BHD
|467,420.50000 THB
|10000 BHD
|934,841.00000 THB