1 Bahraini dinar to Thai bahts

Convert BHD to THB at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
93.48 thb

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ฿93.48 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High96.473598.0464
Low93.484193.4841
Average95.167596.4895
Change-2.31%-4.18%
View full history

1 BHD to THB stats

The performance of BHD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 96.4735 and a 30 day low of 93.4841. This means the 30 day average was 95.1675. The change for BHD to THB was -2.31.

The performance of BHD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 98.0464 and a 90 day low of 93.4841. This means the 90 day average was 96.4895. The change for BHD to THB was -4.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Thai Baht
1 BHD93.48410 THB
5 BHD467.42050 THB
10 BHD934.84100 THB
20 BHD1,869.68200 THB
50 BHD4,674.20500 THB
100 BHD9,348.41000 THB
250 BHD23,371.02500 THB
500 BHD46,742.05000 THB
1000 BHD93,484.10000 THB
2000 BHD186,968.20000 THB
5000 BHD467,420.50000 THB
10000 BHD934,841.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bahraini Dinar
1 THB0.01070 BHD
5 THB0.05349 BHD
10 THB0.10697 BHD
20 THB0.21394 BHD
50 THB0.53485 BHD
100 THB1.06970 BHD
250 THB2.67425 BHD
500 THB5.34850 BHD
1000 THB10.69700 BHD
2000 THB21.39400 BHD
5000 THB53.48500 BHD
10000 THB106.97000 BHD