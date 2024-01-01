1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Thai bahts

Convert BHD to THB at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ฿91.62 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 BHD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High92.850092.8500
Low87.784185.8575
Average90.403289.2046
Change4.37%0.67%
View full history

1 BHD to THB stats

The performance of BHD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 92.8500 and a 30 day low of 87.7841. This means the 30 day average was 90.4032. The change for BHD to THB was 4.37.

The performance of BHD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 92.8500 and a 90 day low of 85.8575. This means the 90 day average was 89.2046. The change for BHD to THB was 0.67.

Track market ratesView BHD to THB chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0381,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41211.79319.1121,827.951.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8640.558110.6591,019.430.8250.79

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Thai Baht
1 BHD91.62220 THB
5 BHD458.11100 THB
10 BHD916.22200 THB
20 BHD1,832.44400 THB
50 BHD4,581.11000 THB
100 BHD9,162.22000 THB
250 BHD22,905.55000 THB
500 BHD45,811.10000 THB
1000 BHD91,622.20000 THB
2000 BHD183,244.40000 THB
5000 BHD458,111.00000 THB
10000 BHD916,222.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bahraini Dinar
1 THB0.01091 BHD
5 THB0.05457 BHD
10 THB0.10914 BHD
20 THB0.21829 BHD
50 THB0.54572 BHD
100 THB1.09144 BHD
250 THB2.72860 BHD
500 THB5.45720 BHD
1000 THB10.91440 BHD
2000 THB21.82880 BHD
5000 THB54.57200 BHD
10000 THB109.14400 BHD