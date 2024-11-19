Bahraini dinar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Thai bahts is currently 91.622 today, reflecting a -0.143% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.844% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 93.151 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 91.540 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.488% decrease in value.