Thai bahts to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert THB to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
3,483.53 bdt

฿1.000 THB = Tk3.484 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
THB to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BDT
1 THB to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.52173.5217
Low3.30073.1773
Average3.42543.2934
Change5.00%8.11%
View full history

1 THB to BDT stats

The performance of THB to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5217 and a 30 day low of 3.3007. This means the 30 day average was 3.4254. The change for THB to BDT was 5.00.

The performance of THB to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5217 and a 90 day low of 3.1773. This means the 90 day average was 3.2934. The change for THB to BDT was 8.11.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bangladeshi Taka
1 THB3.48353 BDT
5 THB17.41765 BDT
10 THB34.83530 BDT
20 THB69.67060 BDT
50 THB174.17650 BDT
100 THB348.35300 BDT
250 THB870.88250 BDT
500 THB1,741.76500 BDT
1000 THB3,483.53000 BDT
2000 THB6,967.06000 BDT
5000 THB17,417.65000 BDT
10000 THB34,835.30000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Thai Baht
1 BDT0.28707 THB
5 BDT1.43533 THB
10 BDT2.87065 THB
20 BDT5.74130 THB
50 BDT14.35325 THB
100 BDT28.70650 THB
250 BDT71.76625 THB
500 BDT143.53250 THB
1000 BDT287.06500 THB
2000 BDT574.13000 THB
5000 BDT1,435.32500 THB
10000 BDT2,870.65000 THB