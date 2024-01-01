Thai bahts to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert THB to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
51.63 bam

฿1.000 THB = KM0.05163 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BAM
1 THB to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05200.0520
Low0.05030.0491
Average0.05120.0502
Change2.28%4.69%
View full history

1 THB to BAM stats

The performance of THB to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0520 and a 30 day low of 0.0503. This means the 30 day average was 0.0512. The change for THB to BAM was 2.28.

The performance of THB to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0520 and a 90 day low of 0.0491. This means the 90 day average was 0.0502. The change for THB to BAM was 4.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95817.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.79519.8791.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98713.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23112.0460.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 THB0.05163 BAM
5 THB0.25814 BAM
10 THB0.51628 BAM
20 THB1.03256 BAM
50 THB2.58140 BAM
100 THB5.16280 BAM
250 THB12.90700 BAM
500 THB25.81400 BAM
1000 THB51.62800 BAM
2000 THB103.25600 BAM
5000 THB258.14000 BAM
10000 THB516.28000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Thai Baht
1 BAM19.36930 THB
5 BAM96.84650 THB
10 BAM193.69300 THB
20 BAM387.38600 THB
50 BAM968.46500 THB
100 BAM1,936.93000 THB
250 BAM4,842.32500 THB
500 BAM9,684.65000 THB
1000 BAM19,369.30000 THB
2000 BAM38,738.60000 THB
5000 BAM96,846.50000 THB
10000 BAM193,693.00000 THB