Thai baht to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.052 today, reflecting a 0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a 0.146% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.052 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.052 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.285% increase in value.