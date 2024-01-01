Thai bahts to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert THB to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
107.13 aed

฿1.000 THB = د.إ0.1071 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
THB to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AED
1 THB to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10830.1083
Low0.10320.0994
Average0.10620.1027
Change3.21%6.22%
1 THB to AED stats

The performance of THB to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1083 and a 30 day low of 0.1032. This means the 30 day average was 0.1062. The change for THB to AED was 3.21.

The performance of THB to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1083 and a 90 day low of 0.0994. This means the 90 day average was 0.1027. The change for THB to AED was 6.22.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3551.4930.76383.95817.9871.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.78619.8781.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.97713.2780.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23112.0470.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Thai bahts to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 THB0.10713 AED
5 THB0.53567 AED
10 THB1.07133 AED
20 THB2.14266 AED
50 THB5.35665 AED
100 THB10.71330 AED
250 THB26.78325 AED
500 THB53.56650 AED
1000 THB107.13300 AED
2000 THB214.26600 AED
5000 THB535.66500 AED
10000 THB1,071.33000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Thai Baht
1 AED9.33417 THB
5 AED46.67085 THB
10 AED93.34170 THB
20 AED186.68340 THB
50 AED466.70850 THB
100 AED933.41700 THB
250 AED2,333.54250 THB
500 AED4,667.08500 THB
1000 AED9,334.17000 THB
2000 AED18,668.34000 THB
5000 AED46,670.85000 THB
10000 AED93,341.70000 THB